Crazy Maxine Waters Suggests Trump is Pushing America Towards ‘Civil War’ (VIDEO)

by

California Rep. Maxine Waters has suggested that Donald Trump risks pushing America toward civil war.

In an interview on MSNBC’s ‘The Saturday Show,’ Waters argued that Trump’s talk of “revenge” could push America over the edge.

“Congresswoman Waters, your name has been invoked several times,” asked host Jonathan Capehart. “We will give you the last word. What do you think?”

Waters responded:

Let me say when I tweeted about Trump talking about the Constitution, I basically said in my tweet that he had disregarded the Constitution he doesn’t have ant respect for the Constitution, I got over a million hits on that. I think the American people see through him and, they will be guarded in how they deal with the election.

Let me just say this, I am worried that he is so divisive and that he is talking about retribution and about revenge and I think that is dangerous. He has even mentioned civil war saying there will be bloodshed. I will spend some time with the criminal justice system, with the justice system asking them, tell us what’s going on with the domestic terrorists? Are they Preparing a civil war against us? Should we be concerned? What is he doing with this divisive language? It is dangerous.”

It is not just that he is a criminal, this is a man who disrespects the Constitution and democracy and we have to figure out what they are doing as domestic terrorists tried to take over the government January 6, how far is this going to go? Are they going to be attacking?

Last month, Waters aired a similar conspiracy in which she claimed Trump supporters were “training up in the hills somewhere.”

“I wanna know about all those right-wing organizations that he’s connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they’re going to attack,” Waters said at the time, without providing any evidence of these claims.

Yet back in 2018, Waters famously whipped up a crowd of leftists and urged them to harass members of Trump’s cabinet.

“If you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” she declared at the time.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
