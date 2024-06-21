Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Drops All Charges Against Nearly All Columbia Protesters to Focus on His Political Vendettas

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dropped nearly all charges against students during the recent anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

The arrests took place as left-wing protesters occupied the building on the Manhattan campus of Columbia University back in April as they voiced their opposition to Israel’s war against Hamas.

Yet to the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bragg has decided to drop nearly all the charges against them.

It was Alvin Bragg’s office that dropped the charges against the criminals who took over Hamilton Hall btw. Impossible to ignore the fact that his office pursues political vendettas while giving actual criminals a pass. pic.twitter.com/Nl9RQKbcaq — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2024

NBC reports:

Of the 46people charged with trespassing in connection with the building’s occupation, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office dismissed cases against 31 people largely due to a lack of evidence. Prosecutors told 14 others that their cases would be dropped if they avoid being arrested in the next six months, but those defendants rejected that offer and will be due back in court on July 25. … The prosecutor said it would have been “extremely difficult” to prove the dismissed cases because the district attorney’s office lacks evidence, including surveillance footage from cameras that were covered up. The fact that some of the defendants wore masks also made it difficult to identify their specific actions.

Alvin Bragg, @ManhattanDA, drops charges against 31 of 46 anarchists arrested for barricading themselves in Hamilton Hall @Columbia For lack of evidence.

That they were trespassing.

In a building they barricaded themselves in. Well, he IS a @Harvard_Law grad. Maybe… pic.twitter.com/hi76UgRBiX — Gerard Filitti (@GerardFilitti) June 20, 2024

The news confirms merely weeks after Bragg successfully executed the sham conviction of Donald Trump on charges of falsifying business documents at the request of the Democratic Party.

Last week, Bragg confirmed that he would testify before the House Judiciary Committee about his role in Trump’s prosecution, which may result in him finally being held to account for his attempt to subvert America’s democratic process.