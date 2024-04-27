Student Leader of Columbia University Encampment Says ‘Be Grateful That I’m Not Just Going Out and Murdering Zionists’ (VIDEO)

If you want to know how insane the student protests of Israel have gotten on some college campuses, look no further than Columbia Student Khymani James.

James is the reported leader of the encampment at the far left school and was recently caught on camera saying some pretty shocking and potentially violent things. He has since tried to backtrack on these comments but they are out there for all to see.

One has to wonder at this point, what someone has to do in order to get expelled from Columbia.

The Daily Wire reported:

‘Zionists Don’t Deserve To Live’: Meet The Leader Of Columbia University’s Anti-Israel Encampment One of the most vocal student activists leading the anti-Israel Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University, Khymani James, openly stated in an live-stream of an official university inquiry in January that “Zionists don’t deserve to live.” James, who states in the hearing that he goes by “he/she/they” pronouns, live-streamed his meeting with Columbia’s Center for Student Success and Intervention, where he doubled down on an Instagram post that sparked the report. In the report, which he reads aloud at the start of the meeting, James warned Zionists who may want to “meet up and fight” and that he “fights to kill.” “Do you see why that’s problematic in any way?” a Columbia employee asked James during the hearing, to which he responded: “No.” James, a junior and spokesperson of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group, has been the visible face of the protests that have garnered national attention. He appears to still be a student at the university, and has been one of the key organizers of the encampment.

Watch the two clips below:

“Be glad — be grateful — that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists. I’ve never murdered anyone in my life, and I *hope* to keep it that way.” This is a top leader of @Columbia’s encampment, with whom the school is “negotiating,” expanding on his thoughts about how Israel… pic.twitter.com/ugodO4O7M5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 25, 2024

Meet Khymani James, a student leader of Columbia University’s anti-Israel Gaza Solidarity Encampment who openly states that "Zionists don’t deserve to live" He made the comments during a meeting with the school that he live-streamed. We put together the highlights: pic.twitter.com/JFlxnRkNC2 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 25, 2024

The liberal media is trying to save him.

Video of incendiary comments by one of the leaders of the student protest encampment at Columbia University surfaced online Thursday evening. On Friday, the student, Khymani James, posted a statement saying his comments were "wrong." https://t.co/HZhVHKjDho — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 26, 2024

HOLY CRAP. So @CNN had done an interview with Khymani James Thursday night where he "repeatedly declined to apologize for the video" where he said "Zionists don’t deserve to live"… and CNN didn't report it!https://t.co/EyouyhAjdn pic.twitter.com/zn20shchsQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

These are the people Biden wants you to pay student loans for.

Higher education in America is beyond reform.