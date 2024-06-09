Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee on Trump’s Hush-Money Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the recent hush-money trial of President Donald Trump.
This decision comes in response to a request from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who has been leading the charge against the politically motivated attacks on Trump and his allies.
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Joe Biden‘s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo to testify before the Weaponization Committee on June 13 following the guilty verdict against Trump.
Bragg’s top prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, previously worked in the Justice Department (a Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.
Biden sent Matthew Colangelo to New York to convict his main political opponent of non-crimes.
The jury then found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts after crooked judge Juan Merchan rigged the trial and allowed jurors to choose among three predicate crimes Trump committed.
In a letter to Chairman Jordan, Leslie Dubeck, Bragg’s general counsel, expressed the DA’s office’s commitment to cooperating with the committee’s investigation.
Read the letter obtained by Politico:
This responds to your letters dated May 31, 2024, inviting representatives of the New York County District Attorney’s Office to testify before the House Judiciary Committee Select Subcommittee in a public hearing about the work of this Office.
This Office is committed to voluntary cooperation. That cooperation includes making the District Attorney available to provide testimony on behalf of the Office at an agreed-upon date, and evaluating the propriety of allowing an Assistant District Attorney to testify publicly about an active prosecution to which he is assigned.
However, the proposed date that the Subcommittee selected without consulting the Office presents various scheduling conflicts. In addition, the Committee’s invitation has not made clear the scope of the proposed testimony; and trial court proceedings in People v. Trump are currently scheduled to continue through July 11, 2024.
The trial court and reviewing appellate courts have issued numerous orders for the purpose of protecting the fair administration of justice in People v. Trump, and to participate in a public hearing at this time would be potentially detrimental to those efforts.
The District Attorney’s Office therefore requests an opportunity to engage with Committee staff to identify a new hearing date, and to better understand the scope and purpose of the proposed hearing.
As with the prior inquiries from this Committee, we look forward to discussing with committee staff how the Office may be able to accommodate the Committee’s invitation while also protecting the integrity of an ongoing criminal prosecution and New York’s sovereign interests.