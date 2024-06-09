Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee on Trump’s Hush-Money Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the recent hush-money trial of President Donald Trump.

This decision comes in response to a request from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who has been leading the charge against the politically motivated attacks on Trump and his allies.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Joe Biden‘s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo to testify before the Weaponization Committee on June 13 following the guilty verdict against Trump.

Bragg’s top prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, previously worked in the Justice Department (a Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

Biden sent Matthew Colangelo to New York to convict his main political opponent of non-crimes.

The jury then found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts after crooked judge Juan Merchan rigged the trial and allowed jurors to choose among three predicate crimes Trump committed.

In a letter to Chairman Jordan, Leslie Dubeck, Bragg’s general counsel, expressed the DA’s office’s commitment to cooperating with the committee’s investigation.

Read the letter obtained by Politico: