LOL: “I’m Going to Miss Our Informal Chitchats in The Hallways” – Rep. Thomas Massie Trolls Insurrectionist Jamaal Bowman After He Loses Reelection Bid With Flashback of His UNHINGED Anti-Gun Rant (VIDEO)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) trolled outgoing anti-gun nut and insurrectionist Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), telling him he’ll miss their “informal chitchats” when he leaves office at the end of the year.

Along with the tweet, Massie posted a clip of himself confronting Jamaal Bowman during an unhinged screaming meltdown over guns in the halls of Congress.

Democrat Bowman wants to take your guns – your only protection as crime soars to record levels in Democrat cities across the country, like New York.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Bowman lost his bid for reelection for New York’s 16th Congressional District on Tuesday.

"I’m going to miss our informal chitchats in the hallways," Massie quipped at Bowman's misfortune of being eliminated in his primary election.

In the video, Bowman is seen screaming like a psychopath and putting his hands on Rep. Massie days after a mass shooting inside of a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a manifesto toting leftist transgender.

"More guns lead to more deaths. Look at the data!" screamed Bowman after Massie told him, "You know, there's never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry." "Carry guns?" Bowman screamed like a panicked schizophrenic before Massie asked him to sponsor his bill to allow teachers to carry firearms and protect students from violent, mentally ill individuals who seek to harm others.

Bowman continued screaming at Massie and grabbing at him as he lost his mind about how he "worked in a school for 20 years." However, Bowman never was never involved in any school shootings. "I'm not talking to you anymore. You're just screaming," said Massie as he was speaking to the press, repeatedly interrupted by Bowman.

I’m going to miss our informal chitchats in the hallways.pic.twitter.com/3ZRKzkwIdo — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 26, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on this clip of Bowman screaming at Republican lawmakers as they exited the Capitol.

While this was a great defeat for one of the radical left Squad members and Democrat insurrectionists, it seems we have traded one anti-gun Democrat for another who will vote down party lines and attempt to sabotage President Trump's second term.

"Latimer is seen as a shoo-in for the general election in the deep-blue district, which would have backed Joe Biden under the current lines by 45 points in 2020. Former Scarsdale Mayor Miriam Flisser was unopposed for the Republican nomination," CNN reports.