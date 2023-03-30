UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman SCREAMS at Republicans as They Leave House Chamber — Rep. Thomas Massie Confronts Him with Facts and Bowman Loses His Mind (VIDEO)

Democrats want your guns. They’ve turned ALL of our cities into violent sh*tholes and now they want YOU to give up your only protection!

Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York screamed at Republican lawmakers as they exited the Capitol building on Wednesday evening.

Rep. Bowman was captured on video screaming “They’re cowards! They’re all cowards. They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children at all. Cowards.”

Bowman’s yelling caught the attention of Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie of Kentucky who asked Bowman what he was yelling about.

Bowman responded, “I’m talking about gun violence”.

Massie quickly responded, “You know, there’s never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry.”

Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Thomas Massie in a shouting match outside the House chamber on gun violence pic.twitter.com/dGmU25S3nz — Ellis Kim (@elliskkim) March 29, 2023

The confrontation would get even more heated and Bowman at one point even put his hands on Massie.

Democrat Jamaal Bowman is unhinged. Watch him scream at Thomas Massie and then put his hands on the Kentucky Congressman when Massie tried to walk away while continuing to scream in his face. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/iMxf8TgqT2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 29, 2023

The shouting match comes just days after three children and three adults were violently gunned down inside of a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Back in May of 2020 Massie introduced a Bill called the Safe Students Act that aimed to dismantle the Gun Free School Zones Act.

In the bill Massie points out “Gun-free zones are ineffective and make our schools less safe. Since 1950, 98 percent of mass public shootings have occurred in places where citizens are banned from having guns.”

Massie has stated he will reintroduce the Safe Students Act which will allow local governments to set their own gun policies.