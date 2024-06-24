Lindsey Graham Says Biden Could Face Criminal Charges Over Laken Riley’s Murder By Illegal Alien (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that Joe Biden could be subject to criminal charges over the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at the University of Georgia, was brutally killed while out running by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who was allowed into the country by the Biden regime.

In an interview with Fox News, Graham suggested that Biden could face criminal prosecution if the Supreme Court does not rule there is presidential immunity.

Graham explained:

The border is beyond broken. You have wars in Ukraine. You have the Mideast on fire. When it comes to enforcing the law, Joe Biden has been beyond reckless. He’s taken a parole statute that’s limited in nature and has given a million people parole when, on average, the Trump and [Obama] administrations gave 5,600 people parole. Laken Riley’s murderer was paroled because they had lack of capacity in El Paso. On and on and on, all these women who have been raped and murdered have one thing in common, the people that killed them raped them, and murdered them were in our custody and let go, I think illegally. So Joe Biden better hope and pray there’s presidential immunity because when he allowed the killer of Laken Riley to be released on parole because of lack of capacity, I think he’s subject not only to a lawsuit but criminal prosecution if there’s not presidential immunity.

During his bizarre State of the Union address earlier this year, Biden acknowledged that Riley had been murdered by an “illegal” but refused to take responsibility for her death.

However, he later apologized for these remarks after a backlash from open border activists, insisting that he should have used the term “undocumented” instead.

“I’m not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect,” Biden said of illegal aliens. “They built this country.”