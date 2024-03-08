WATCH: Biden Brings Up Laken Riley’s Murder During SOTU — Calls Her ‘Lincoln Riley’

Joe Biden broke his silence on the murder of Laken Riley during his State of the Union address after being confronted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Riley, 22, was murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela on the University of Georgia campus last month.

Greene attended the State of the Union address wearing a shirt reading, “Say Her Name” and “Laken Riley.”

As Biden walked in to deliver the address, Greene handed him a button with Riley’s name on it.

During his speech, Biden proved that he really did not know how to say her name, referring to her as “Lincoln Riley.”

“Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many thousands of people of people being killed by illegals? To her parents I say, my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself. I understand,” Biden said.

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia had invited Riley’s parents to attend SOTU, but they declined.

“I invited Laken Riley’s parents to the State of the Union address, but understandably, they have chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter,” he wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Therefore, the seat reserved for my guest will remain vacant to honor Laken and all American victims of illegal alien crime.”

Collins continued, “As Joe Biden attempts to paint a rosy picture of the crime-ridden country he has created, he will look up at an empty seat that memorializes those we’ve lost because of his open border policies.”

