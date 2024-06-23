JUST IN: Left-Wing Fact Checker Snopes FINALLY Admits Trump Did NOT Praise Neo-Nazis or White Nationalists as “Very Fine People” in Charlottesville Hoax

Snopes has reversed course on the long-accepted and promulgated leftwing narrative of the “very fine people” hoax.

Following a debate between counterprotesters who wanted to remove the Robert E. Lee statue and the people who wanted to keep it at a Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, President Trump came under fire for praising the “very fine people on both sides.” Joe Biden later launched his 2020 presidential campaign with the words “Charlottesville, Virginia.”

However, Trump specifically stated, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Trump used the phrase “very fine people” to refer to non-violent protesters on both sides debating over the removal of a Confederate monument.

Finally, Snopes has issued a fact check on the Democrats:

No, then-President Donald Trump did not call neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people” in 2017. Speaking about a deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, he said those groups should be “condemned totally.” https://t.co/AHjw0mwl3i pic.twitter.com/TtCH1BzZja — snopes.com (@snopes) June 20, 2024

This is one of several real fact-checks and retractions made by Snopes this year. They know people aren’t buying their crap anymore.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last month, Snopes was forced to admit that Ashley Biden’s diary, where she detailed salacious information about her upbringing, including being “hyper-sexualized @ a young age” and “showers w/my dad,” is indeed real.

Further, in January, Snopes was forced to admit that braindead Joe Biden was wearing a hard hat backward after previously claiming that you can't believe your lying eyes.

The "conspiracy theorists" are winning.

