JUST IN: Left-Wing Fact Checker Snopes FINALLY Admits Trump Did NOT Praise Neo-Nazis or White Nationalists as “Very Fine People” in Charlottesville Hoax

Snopes has reversed course on the long-accepted and promulgated leftwing narrative of the “very fine people” hoax.
Following a debate between counterprotesters who wanted to remove the Robert E. Lee statue and the people who wanted to keep it at a Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in 2017, President Trump came under fire for praising the “very fine people on both sides.” Joe Biden later launched his 2020 presidential campaign with the words “Charlottesville, Virginia.”
However, Trump specifically stated, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”
Trump used the phrase “very fine people” to refer to non-violent protesters on both sides debating over the removal of a Confederate monument.
Finally, Snopes has issued a fact check on the Democrats:
No, then-President Donald Trump did not call neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people” in 2017. Speaking about a deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, he said those groups should be “condemned totally.” https://t.co/AHjw0mwl3i pic.twitter.com/TtCH1BzZja
— snopes.com (@snopes) June 20, 2024
This is one of several real fact-checks and retractions made by Snopes this year. They know people aren’t buying their crap anymore.
As The Gateway Pundit reported last month, Snopes was forced to admit that Ashley Biden’s diary, where she detailed salacious information about her upbringing, including being “hyper-sexualized @ a young age” and “showers w/my dad,” is indeed real.
Left-Wing ‘Fact Checker’ Snopes Reverses Course and Fact-Checks Themselves — Forced to Admit Ashley Biden’s Diary Is REAL
Further, in January, Snopes was forced to admit that braindead Joe Biden was wearing a hard hat backward after previously claiming that you can't believe your lying eyes.
The "conspiracy theorists" are winning.
Fox reports:
Critics of Trump have claimed for years that he equated neo-Nazis with counterprotesters following the event. President Biden was chief among those critics, citing the supposed incident as a main reason for launching his 2020 campaign.
"While Trump did say that there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ he also specifically noted that he was not talking about neo-Nazis and White supremacists and said they should be 'condemned totally.' Therefore, we have rated this claim 'False,'" Snopes wrote.
The Snopes fact check now aligns with years of arguments from Trump's camp, who long stated, backed by transcript and video, that his comments were taken out of context. The fact-checker notes that the false claim about Trump's comments "spread like wildfire" on the left, eventually being cited as a cornerstone of Biden's election campaign.
Snopes' ruling removes key ammunition from Biden's arsenal just days before he and Trump are scheduled to meet in their first debate this week.