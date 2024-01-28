Left Wing ‘Fact Checker’ Snopes Forced to Admit Biden Was Wearing a Hard Hat Backwards After Being ‘Flooded’ With Comments

This week, we pointed out that when Joe Biden was visiting Wisconsin, he was photographed wearing a hard hat backwards.

The left wing ‘fact checker’ site Snopes defended Biden, of course, claiming that the hard hat was not backwards.

RedState reported:

Snopes Sets Itself on Fire With ‘Fact-Check’ of Biden Wearing a Hard Hat Backwards Did Snopes just engage in the most dishonest “fact-check” of all time? That may be a little strong given how awful the fact-checking industry is, but their latest work has to be up there. The setup, which was reported by RedState on Friday, involves Joe Biden wearing a hard hat backwards while trying to pander to union workers in Wisconsin. The photo itself is comical, and it was only a small part of the senility displayed during his trip. The picture received the appropriate amount of ribbing from people online. I mean, it is objectively funny that, while trying to project himself as working-class, Biden managed to screw up wearing a hard hat. Snopes couldn’t just leave well enough alone, though. One of their “fact-checkers” sprung into action to deliver one of the dumbest “ackshually” moments in recent political history. It’s so bad that some thought it was fake, but it’s real.

Snopes got roasted on Twitter/X over this.

Snopes fact-check: "Biden wore a hard hat backwards" is misinformation Who are you going to believe:

Snopes or your lying eyes? pic.twitter.com/p30Qu0uWlY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2024

And then they changed their rating and admitted the truth.

Snopes changed Joe Biden backwards hard hat to TRUE

We did it, X! pic.twitter.com/7QWawpeKNz — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) January 27, 2024

It’s absolutely amazing that they went to bat for Biden over something so obvious. How many other times have they been wrong?