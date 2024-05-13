Left-Wing ‘Fact Checker’ Snopes Reverses Course and Fact-Checks Themselves — Forced to Admit Ashley Biden’s Diary Is REAL

“Conspiracy Theorists” win again…

Leftwing fact-checking site Snopes has updated its stance on the authenticity of Ashley Biden’s diary, confirming that it is indeed real.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on Sunday, citing a letter from Ashley Biden dated April 8, 2024, addressed to Chief Judge Swain of New York. In this letter, Ms. Biden confirmed the authenticity of the diary, which had previously been reported as “stolen.”

This confirmation was submitted as part of a judicial proceeding against Aimee Harris, who was convicted of stealing and selling Ms. Biden’s personal journal.

It can be recalled that Aimee Harris, 41, was sentenced by Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to prison last month, followed by a period of home confinement for her role in the alleged theft and distribution of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden.

Aimee Harris, 39, found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house in Palm Beach in 2020 and sold it to Project Veritas for $40,000. As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, Ashely Biden left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home following a stay at a treatment facility. Aimee Harris and co-defendant Robert Kurlander later sold the diary to James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

In the most frequently quoted section of her personal journal, Biden writes, “Hyper-sexualized @ a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the woolzacks house; I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a cousin]; I remember having sex with Friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate). Being turned on when I wasn’t supposed to be,” according to National File.

In her heartfelt letter, made public by The New York Times, Ashley Biden described the significant emotional distress caused by the theft and the invasion of privacy from the subsequent online exposure of her private reflections.

She emphasized that her writings were “stream-of-consciousness” musings intended for personal healing and vehemently stated that the contents had been “grossly misinterpreted” and used to “lob false accusations that defame my character and those of the people I love.”

Read her letter below:

I am deeply saddened that I even have to write this letter because my personal private journal was stolen and sold for profit. The point of the theft, I assume, was to be able to peddle grotesque lies by distorting my stream-of-consciousness thoughts. The reason I have decided to not attend tomorrow’s sentencing in person is because it would only increase my pain. Nonetheless, I write to ask Your Honor to sentence the defendant to time in prison. The defendant’s actions constitute one of the most heinous forms of bullying, not to mention a complete violation of my privacy and personal dignity. After being the victim of a crime in my early twenties, I developed PTSD. The journal that was stolen was part of my efforts to heal. I am a private citizen, targeted only because my father happened to be running to be President. In other words, the extensive work I have done to move past my trauma was undone by Ms. Harris’s actions. The defendant’s actions have created a constant environment of anxiety, fear, and intimidation in which my innermost thoughts are constantly distorted and manipulated. Although this criminal act happened more than three years ago, because of the publicity it drew-exactly as Ms. Harris intended—I am constantly re-traumatized by it. I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online. Repeatedly, I hear others grossly misinterpret my once-private writings and lob false accusations that defame my character and those of the people I love. Her actions were not only re-traumatizing to me, but constituted a horrific trauma in and of themselves. This ongoing harm is a direct result of Ms. Harris’s intentional actions. I ask Your Honor to sentence Ms. Harris to time in prison followed by lengthy probation. She should be held accountable for what she has done. Not only did she demonstrate a complete lack of morality, but she lacks any respect for the rule of law as well. Among other things, she has failed to appear in court 12 times. My goal in asking Your Honor to impose a term of incarceration is to ensure that another woman isn’t bullied and shamed like this ever again. The despair I have often felt will never truly go away. But I ask Your Honor to hold Ms. Harris accountable so that she thinks twice before doing it to someone else. I have spent much of my life trying to speak up for those who cannot find their voices. I am fortunate enough to have found mine, and I use it today—and every day—to make sure that bullies are held accountable. Finally, I worry that a non-incarceratory sentence will send a message to her and to others like her-that it is okay to violate and exploit others for your own personal gain, regardless of the humiliation and pain it causes. Please send a message that these types of damaging criminal actions will not be tolerated. I thank Your Honor for your consideration.

Snopes, which had previously hesitated to confirm the diary’s authenticity without official verification, updated its fact-check report on April 29, 2024. The update came after Ms. Biden’s letter was made public.

Snopes wrote before:

Claim: A diary authored by U.S. President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, describes inappropriate actions toward her taken by the president when she was a child. Rating: Unproven Context: Statements from a diary published on a dubious website — which themselves have been taken out of context — allegedly came from a misplaced diary written by Ashley Biden and later sold to the right-wing sting operation Project Veritas, whose founder said their authenticity couldn’t be confirmed. Trending: Ashley Biden Officially Confirms Her Diary, Where She Talks About “Showers w/my Dad” Joe Biden, is REAL in Emotional Letter to Judge

The update on Snopes now reads: