YIKES… How Embarrassing! Trump Had Thousands More Supporters at His Bronx Rally than AOC and Jamaal Bowman

by
This is embarrassing! TRUMP had at least 20 times the crowds as AOC in her home district. Yikes!

A screaming AOX and crazy Jamaal Bowman held a tiny rally in the Bronx today.

They couldn’t even draw a comparable crowd to what Donald Trump brought in!

In comparison to Trump’s visit to the Bronx, here are AOC and Crazy Jamaal Bowman, the Congressional insurrectionist, today on their home turf.

It’s not even close!

ALX

Johnny MAGA

Poor AOC, even her crazy ranting couldn’t bring in the crowds.

Thanks for sharing!
