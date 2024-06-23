YIKES… How Embarrassing! Trump Had Thousands More Supporters at His Bronx Rally than AOC and Jamaal Bowman

A screaming AOX and crazy Jamaal Bowman held a tiny rally in the Bronx today.

They couldn’t even draw a comparable crowd to what Donald Trump brought in!

In comparison to Trump’s visit to the Bronx, here are AOC and Crazy Jamaal Bowman, the Congressional insurrectionist, today on their home turf.

It’s not even close!

ALX

Donald Trump mogged AOC and Jamaal Bowman in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/t2iKcPiUg1

Johnny MAGA

Watch what you say next time @AOC pic.twitter.com/qqUpw9T283

AOC & Jamaal Bowman in the Bronx vs. Donald Trump in the Bronx

Poor AOC, even her crazy ranting couldn’t bring in the crowds.

BREAKING: OVER 30,000 PEOPLE HAVE SHOWN UP TO RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP’S BRONX RALLY SO FAR!

So much for @AOC‘s claim that the “Bronx is blue.”

NY IS TRUMP COUNTRY!

It sure would be a shame if this went viral and blew up in AOC’s face! pic.twitter.com/ECDL5zm35s

— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 23, 2024