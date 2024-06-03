Judge Cannon Responds to Jack Smith’s Second Request For Gag Order Against Trump

Judge Aileen Cannon on Sunday responded to Jack Smith’s second request for a gag order against President Trump.

Cannon ordered Trump to respond to Jack Smith’s second motion seeking a gag order by June 14.

Jack Smith has to reply to Trump by June 21.

In another blow to Jack Smith, Judge Cannon won’t likely rule on his second gag order until late June.

Jack Smith on Friday filed a motion seeking another gag order on Trump related to his statements on law enforcement over the Biden DOJ’s deadly force policy during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump at Mar-a-Lago according to previously unsealed documents.

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.

Judge Cannon previously denied Jack Smith’s request to bar Trump from criticizing law enforcement after it was revealed Biden’s DOJ authorized the use of deadly force during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Jack Smith late Friday night sought a gag order barring Trump from criticizing Biden’s rogue DOJ/FBI.

The names of the armed FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid were redacted but Jack Smith tried to illegally gag Trump anyway.

“The Government moves to modify defendant Donald J. Trump’s conditions of release, to make clear that he may not make statements that pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.,” Jack Smith wrote in his first motion seeking a gag order.

Jack Smith’s second motion seeking a gag order cited Trump’s Truth Social post.

Trump exercised his First Amendment right on Saturday and doubled down on his assertion that Biden’s DOJ authorized the use of deadly force against him.

Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump is indefinitely postponed.