BREAKING: Judge Cannon Denies Jack Smith’s Request to Bar Trump From Criticizing Law Enforcement Over Deadly Force Policy in Mar-a-Lago Raid, Warns Sanctions Could be Next!

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday smacked down Special Counsel Jack Smith and denied his request to bar Trump from criticizing law enforcement after it was revealed Biden’s DOJ authorized the use of deadly force during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Jack Smith late Friday night sought a gag order barring Trump from criticizing Biden’s rogue DOJ/FBI.

The names of the armed FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid were redacted but Jack Smith tried to illegally gag Trump anyway.

“The Government moves to modify defendant Donald J. Trump’s conditions of release, to make clear that he may not make statements that pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.,” Jack Smith wrote in a motion filed Friday evening.

“The Government’s request is necessary because of several intentionally false and inflammatory statements recently made by Trump that distort the circumstances under which the Federal Bureau of Investigation planned and executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago,” Smith wrote.

AP reported:

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors’ request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in her order that prosecutors didn’t give defense lawyers adequate time to discuss the request before it was filed Friday evening. She denied the request without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could file it again.

Cannon warned sanctions could be next Jack Smith’s prosecutors keep violating the rules.

BREAKING: Judge Cannon, as expected, denies Jack Smith's proposed gag order, warns sanctions could be next if he keeps violating the rules. pic.twitter.com/T2Yxb1zvm6 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 28, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump!!

“Should FPOTUS [Trump] arrive at MAL [Mar-a-Lago], FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team.”

“Should USSS provide resistance or interfere with FBI timeline or accesses, FBI MM EM will engage with [redacted] and [redacted] will engage with USSS POC’s per existing liaison relationships.”

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.

Joe Biden’s FBI justified its authorization of the use of deadly force during their Mar-a-Lago raid because of “life-threatening” contraband in the kitchen and gym.

“Without no basis whatsoever, in the affidavit or otherwise, FBI agents searched the private bedrooms of the First Lady and President Trump’s youngest son. See Walter v. United States, 447 U.S. 649, 657 (1980) (“[A] warrant to search for a stolen refrigerator would not authorize the opening of desk drawers.”). The FBI’s photo log demonstrates that the agents took extensive photographs of those rooms—42 and 27, respectively—for no apparent reason. See Ex. 5 at USA01285293-300. There was no factual basis for the agents to rummage through rooms not specified in the warrant and, not surprisingly, they seized nothing from these other rooms,” according to Trump’s motion for relief relating to the Mar-a-Lago raid and unlawful piercing of attorney-client privilege.

“Nor was there any basis for the FBI to bring firearms into Mar-a-Lago. There were no threats and no risk to agents’ safety arising from their allegations relating to possession of documents at a premises already guarded by the Secret Service. But the agents appear to have done so, based on documents produced in discovery, in order to search for alleged contraband they pretended was life threatening in Mar-a-Lago’s gym and kitchen (five and four pictures, respectively),” the motion read.