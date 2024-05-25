Trump Taunts Jack Smith After Request to Bar Him From Criticizing Law Enforcement Over Deadly Force Authorization in Mar-a-Lago Raid

President Trump on Saturday taunted Jack Smith after the special counsel asked Judge Cannon to ban the former president from criticizing law enforcement over the DOJ’s deadly force authorization for the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Jack Smith late Friday night sought a gag order barring Trump from criticizing Biden’s rogue DOJ/FBI.

The names of the armed FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid were redacted but Jack Smith is trying to illegally gag Trump anyway.

“The Government moves to modify defendant Donald J. Trump’s conditions of release, to make clear that he may not make statements that pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents participating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.,” Jack Smith wrote in a motion filed Friday evening.

“The Government’s request is necessary because of several intentionally false and inflammatory statements recently made by Trump that distort the circumstances under which the Federal Bureau of Investigation planned and executed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago,” Smith wrote.

Trump exercised his First Amendment right on Saturday and doubled down on his assertion that Biden’s DOJ authorized the use of deadly force against him.

Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday unsealed numerous motions related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

One filing revealed Biden’s FBI authorized the use of deadly force during their raid on Mar-a-Lago authorized by US Attorney General Merrick Garland in August 2022.

Armed FBI agents were prepared to confront Trump!!

“Should FPOTUS [Trump] arrive at MAL [Mar-a-Lago], FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team.”

“Should USSS provide resistance or interfere with FBI timeline or accesses, FBI MM EM will engage with [redacted] and [redacted] will engage with USSS POC’s per existing liaison relationships.”

The FBI had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the FBI raid.

“Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person,” the document on the use of deadly force read.