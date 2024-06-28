Judge Cannon Grants Request For Hearing on Whether Jack Smith Improperly Pierced Through Trump’s Attorney-Client Privilege

Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday granted Trump’s request for a hearing on whether Jack Smith’s prosecutors improperly breached Trump’s attorney-client privilege.

Jack Smith used a DC grand jury – and a radical Marxist Obama-appointed DC judge (Beryl Howell) in the classified docs case before quietly roving down to Florida to file the charges.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Trump at every turn!

In fact, Judge Howell previously ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney-client privilege in a ruling.



Beryl Howell

Jack Smith had been using a grand jury in DC to investigate Trump’s classified documents case.

Out of nowhere, a Florida grand jury popped up and indicted Trump.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami last June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Judge Cannon granted a hearing on whether Jack Smith improperly pierced through Trump privileged conversations with his lawyer.