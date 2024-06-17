Is Joe Biden Okay? Biden Mocks Reporters with Bizarre Outburst (VIDEO)

by

Is Joe Biden okay?

Biden’s bizarre behavior continued on Monday after he was seen mumbling nonsense about “Joe jobs” at a California fundraiser.

Joe Biden on Monday hosted a bilateral meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO in the Oval Office.

After a quick greeting, reporters were booted from the Oval Office.

The reporters were shouting questions at Biden as he smirked.

Out of nowhere, Biden mocked the reporters with a bizarre outburst.

WATCH:

Is White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre going to call this a ‘cheap fake’ video?

Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating what she described as “cheap fake videos” of Joe Biden looking old, feeble, and senile.

The White House is desperate to change the narrative after Biden was seen meandering away during a group photo at the G7 Summit in Italy last week.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

