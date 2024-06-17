Is Joe Biden Okay? Biden Mocks Reporters with Bizarre Outburst (VIDEO)

Is Joe Biden okay?

Biden’s bizarre behavior continued on Monday after he was seen mumbling nonsense about “Joe jobs” at a California fundraiser.

Joe Biden on Monday hosted a bilateral meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO in the Oval Office.

After a quick greeting, reporters were booted from the Oval Office.

The reporters were shouting questions at Biden as he smirked.

Out of nowhere, Biden mocked the reporters with a bizarre outburst.

Is White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre going to call this a ‘cheap fake’ video?

Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating what she described as “cheap fake videos” of Joe Biden looking old, feeble, and senile.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

The White House is desperate to change the narrative after Biden was seen meandering away during a group photo at the G7 Summit in Italy last week.