Is Joe Biden Okay? Biden Mocks Reporters with Bizarre Outburst (VIDEO)

Is Joe Biden okay?
Biden’s bizarre behavior continued on Monday after he was seen mumbling nonsense about “Joe jobs” at a California fundraiser.
Joe Biden on Monday hosted a bilateral meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO in the Oval Office.
After a quick greeting, reporters were booted from the Oval Office.
The reporters were shouting questions at Biden as he smirked.
Out of nowhere, Biden mocked the reporters with a bizarre outburst.
WATCH:
Is Biden okay? pic.twitter.com/vrKECVNKEB
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2024
Is White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre going to call this a ‘cheap fake’ video?
Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating what she described as “cheap fake videos” of Joe Biden looking old, feeble, and senile.
That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024
The White House is desperate to change the narrative after Biden was seen meandering away during a group photo at the G7 Summit in Italy last week.
WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024