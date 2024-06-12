Dr. Ben Carson Announces He Will Meet Up With Trump This Weekend As VP Rumors Swirl

Dr. Ben Carson has announced he will be meeting up with President Trump this weekend in Michigan.

In a post on X, Carson wrote, “I’m looking forward to being in my hometown this weekend with my friend and our next President Donald Trump.”

“It’s hard to believe this photo was taken outside my childhood home nearly eight years ago. The battle to save our country continues, and we will prevail,” Carson added.

I’m looking forward to being in my hometown this weekend with my friend and our next President, @realDonaldTrump. It’s hard to believe this photo was taken outside my childhood home nearly 8 years ago. The battle to save our country continues, and we will prevail. @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/iWFfyJIT6f — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) June 12, 2024

Carson and Trump are scheduled to speak at Turning Point USA’s “People’s Convention.”

Per Michigan Live:

Donald Trump, the former president campaigning for another term in the White House, will headline a lineup of high-profile conservative political figures set to speak at a June conference in Michigan. The People’s Convention is scheduled Friday to Sunday, June 14-16, at Huntington Place, a conference center in downtown Detroit. The other speakers that weekend include Charlie Kirk, the founder of the Turning Point Action nonprofit organizing the convention; Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican candidate for president until he suspended his campaign earlier this year; Dr. Ben Carson, a 2016 Republican candidate for president; Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, two political firebrands tied to Trump’s political rise; and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican considered a candidate to join Trump’s ticket as vice president.

Carson’s post comes just two weeks after the Trump campaign vetted Carson as a potential vice president pick.

If selected as vice president, Dr. Carson, who was born in Michigan, could give Trump more momentum in Michigan, which is a must-win swing state.