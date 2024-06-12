Ice Arrests Illegal Guatemalan “Got Away” – Charged with Rape of Child in Massachusetts

In the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo, a 24-year-old Guatemalan noncitizen, was attested by  Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for the rape of a minor in Bristol County.

Morales-Quevedo is one of the millions of “got-aways” brought into the U.S. thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border.

According to ICE, “Morales-Quevedo unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.”

The New Bedford District Court arraigned Morales-Quevedo on Aug. 30, 2022, for the offense of rape of a child, with the court upgrading the charges to be heard by the Superior Court.

The Bristol County Superior Court arraigned Morales-Quevedo on Jan. 3, 2023, for the offenses of rape of a child and for a child in a nude, lascivious pose/exhibit.

Morales-Quevedo was arrested by deportation officers from ERO on May 28 and will remain in ERO custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.

ICE noted,

“Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo will have his day in court, but he is facing some very serious charges,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He posed a significant threat to the children in our Massachusetts communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in February that ICE arrested a Guatemalan illegal convicted of sexually assaulting a child, who a local Massachusetts court then released despite an ICE detainer.

This was not the first time an illegal alien charged with rape was released in Massachusetts.

In January of 2024, one of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens from Haiti, charged with the rape of a disabled person, was released by Boston authorities in defiance of a detainer from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 31-year-old illegal alien entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in December 2022 at the port of entry in Brownsville, Texas.

