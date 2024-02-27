ICE Arrests Guatemalan Illegal Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Child Under the Age of 14 – Released by Local Massachusetts Court Despite ICE Detainer!

An illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 was arrested by ICE last week.

According to ICE, the 34-year-old Guatemalan illegal was previously released by the Gloucester District Court in Massachusetts despite an ICE detainer against him.

“On Feb. 21, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested an unlawfully present 34-year-old citizen of Guatemala in Gloucester who was recently convicted locally of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The unlawfully present Guatemalan national had been released by the Gloucester District Court, despite ERO Boston having filed an immigration detainer against him.” – ICE said in a statement.

“The arrest was part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) most recent national enforcement effort, which focused on the apprehension of unlawfully present noncitizen sex offenders. ERO officers apprehended 275 unlawfully present noncitizen sex offenders during the nationwide law enforcement effort that took place between Feb. 5 and Feb. 16.” ICE said.

“This individual represented a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “Unlawfully present, convicted sex offenders should not be given the opportunity to reoffend. The victim of his crimes deserves better from our justice system. The men and women of ERO Boston will continue to protect our communities from such threats.”

This is the second time within the last month that an illegal alien charged with rape was released in Massachusetts.

Last month one of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens from Haiti charged with rape of a disabled person was released by Boston authorities in defiance of a detainer from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 31-year-old illegal alien entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in December 2022 at the port of entry in Brownsville, Texas.