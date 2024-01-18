Illegal Alien From Haiti Charged with Rape of Disabled Person Released by Boston Court in Defiance of ICE’s Detainer Request

One of Joe Biden’s illegal aliens from Haiti charged with rape of a disabled person was released by Boston authorities in defiance of a detainer from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the 31-year-old illegal alien entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in December 2022 at the port of entry in Brownsville, Texas.

Update: Fox News reporter Bill Melugin obtained a photo and name of the illegal: Pierre Lucard Emile

UPDATE: Per ICE source, the 31-year-old Haitian man’s name is Pierre Lucard Emile. Source also provided a photo of him from federal database.

His name was not included in the ICE press release. He remains in ICE custody.

The illegal “was deemed inadmissible and issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge with the Department of Justice (DOJ) Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) in Boston.”

“In September 2023, Boston police arrested him for rape and indecent assault and battery on a developmentally disabled person.” according to ICE.

ERO Boston immediately lodged an immigration detainer with the Dorchester District Court seeking his custody – however, the court did NOT honor the detainer and released the rapist from jail.

ICE rearrested the illegal alien rapist in Dorchester on January 9.

“Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended an unlawfully present Haitian national Jan. 9 who was recently arrested by local police on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a developmentally disabled person in Dorchester. ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against the Haitian citizen, but the Dorchester District Court chose not to honor it and released him from jail after his arrest on the sexual assault-related charges.” ICE said in a press release.

“Disturbingly and despite our filing an immigration detainer, this individual was released back into the community by the criminal court,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “The men and women of ERO Boston continue to protect the community from those who pose a real public safety threat to our communities. We remain strongly committed to protecting residents in communities by apprehending those who are not lawfully present in this country and pose a threat to public safety. This remains central piece of our mission.”

More than 11 million illegals – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.