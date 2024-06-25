Hunter Biden’s DC Law License Suspended After Jury Finds Him Guilty on Felony Gun Charges

Hunter Biden’s law license in DC was suspended after a jury convicted him on felony gun charges.

Jurors earlier this month returned a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial after three hours of deliberations.

GUILTY OF ALL THREE FELONIES!

Hunter Biden is facing 25 years in prison.

Fox News reported:

Hunter Biden’s license to practice law in the District of Columbia was suspended following a jury finding him guilty in his criminal gun trial earlier this month. As of Tuesday morning, Biden is “suspended immediately from the practice of law” in D.C., pending a formal proceeding that will determine whether to uphold the suspension. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals E-filing system shows the order was filed on Tuesday. The Office of the Disciplinary Counsel in Washington, D.C., sent a letter to the D.C. Court of Appeals last week seeking to suspend Biden’s license after his guilty verdict on June 11. The suspension only affects his ability to practice law in Washington, D.C.

Hunter Biden on Monday requested a new gun trial after a jury returned a guilty verdict.

Hunter’s lawyers last week filed a motion for a new gun trial but they withdrew it without explanation.

Hunter Biden declined to testify at his felony gun trial.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.