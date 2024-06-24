JUST IN: Hunter Biden Requests New Gun Trial After Jury Returns Guilty Verdict

Hunter Biden on Monday requested a new gun trial after a jury returned a guilty verdict.

Hunter’s lawyers last week filed a motion for a new gun trial but they withdrew it without explanation.

Jurors earlier this month returned a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial after three hours of deliberations.

GUILTY OF ALL THREE FELONIES!

Hunter Biden is facing 25 years in prison.

Fox News reported:

Attorneys for Hunter Biden re-submitted a motion requesting a new criminal trial after the first son was found guilty on all charges related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018. Biden’s defense attorney Abbe Lowell filed the motion Monday, arguing the federal court in Delaware lacked jurisdiction to go to trial earlier this month. The motion comes one week after Lowell filed a similar motion, but quickly withdrew it without explanation. Biden was found guilty on June 11 of lying about his drug use when purchasing a firearm in 2018. Specifically, he was found guilty on three charges: making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden declined to testify at his felony gun trial.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

According to text messages sent to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

One day after purchasing his gun on Oct. 12, 2018, Hunter Biden sets up a drug deal with "Mookie" at the 7/11 on Greenhill and Lancaster. "He has my money mad I'm getting pissed," Hunter texts Hallie Biden. pic.twitter.com/U6r4pp2biv — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

Hunter proceeded to go on a bender and fell asleep in his car. pic.twitter.com/zN2kriGtFh — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.