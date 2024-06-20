Houston Police Arrest Two Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Over Abduction, Rape, and Murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray

Two illegal aliens from Venezuela have been arrested and charged for the abduction, rape, and murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas.

The young girl’s body was found in a creek in North Houston.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have been charged with the murder, which took place on Monday. On Thursday, they were charged with capital murder.

It has been determined that she died by strangulation.

The aliens were caught after being seen on surveillance footage following Nungaray into a convenience store.

UPDATE: Our homicide detectives want to speak with these two male persons of interest regarding the death of a 12-year-old female at 400 West Rankin Rd. If you recognize them, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU More info at https://t.co/J5pnr9nXpc https://t.co/RpFpzjsSX7 pic.twitter.com/N9RZew2kqu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 19, 2024

A local named Billie Jackson was driving home after dropping her husband off at work on Monday morning when she saw a body floating in the water. At first, she thought it might be a mannequin.

“I drove past, and when I looked up the creek, I thought it was a mannequin. I did a U-turn, and I stopped on the bridge, put my flashers on, looked down, and realized it was someone. I parked right here and called 911 immediately,” she told local station ABC 13.

Nungaray is believed to have snuck out of her house and was talking to her 13-year-old boyfriend on the phone when he heard adult males approaching her.

The victim’s mother, Alexis Nungary, does not believe that she knew her killers.

“She’s not one to be aggressive and be like, ‘Stop talking to me,'” she said. “She is very shy and quiet and keeps to herself. I felt like she maybe didn’t want to be rude, and that’s why she was pacing back and forth and safely get away from the situation. She unfortunately got caught with the wrong people at the wrong time.”