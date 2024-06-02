House Democrat Steps Forward and Calls on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to Pardon President Trump

A Democratic congressman has stepped forward and publicly called on Gov. Hochul to pardon President Donald Trump after he was found guilty of bogus “crimes” by a NYC kangaroo court.

As the New York Post reported, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) issued this surprising plea in an X rant on Friday. He becomes the first known nationally elected Democrat to call for helping Trump.

But the pardon plea does not. Phillips explained in a tweet that a permanent conviction would fuel Trump because he “thrives on portraying himself as the victim.”

Thus, Hochul should pardon the 45th President for the good of America.

“Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim,” Phillips wrote. “@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country.”

Seemingly anticipating a backlash from his followers, Phillips doubled down by pointing out that the Democrat lawfare is only helping Trump.

“You think pardoning is stupid? Making him a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid,” he argued. (Election charges are entirely different.) It’s energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost.”

As The Gateway Pundit readers may know (we would not blame you for not noticing), Phillips mounted an ill-fated Presidential primary challenge to Joe Biden because he felt the current White House occupant was a surefire loser in November. He then ended his campaign in March.

The New York Post reported that a pardon was “unlikely,” citing a source close to Hochul.

“I cannot imagine a world where she would consider doing this, this makes no sense,” said the source.