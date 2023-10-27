Democrat Congressman Announces Biden Primary Challenge, Says Party Will be Facing ‘Emergency’ Against Trump

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips has announced that he is running for president, challenging Joe Biden in the party’s primary.

Phillips, 54, told CBS Mornings that he cannot “be quiet” as polling numbers “are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

The Minnesota congressman will formally launch his campaign in New Hampshire on Friday — and has registered to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

During a preview of an interview for Friday’s episode of CBS Mornings, posted to social media on Thursday evening, Philips is asked if he is entering the primary race.

“I am. I have to,” Phillips said.

Phillips explained that he admires Biden, but that it is time for a “new generation” of Democrats to take over.

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country,” Phillips said. “But it’s not about the past. This is an election about the future.”

“I will not sit still and not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November,” Phillips continued, claiming another term for President Donald Trump would be a “crisis moment for American democracy.”

Phillips was first elected to the House in 2018 and is described as a more “moderate” candidate.

The candidate also hopes his entry will encourage other Democrats to join the race.

Cassandra MacDonald

Cassandra MacDonald

 

