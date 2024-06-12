HERE IT IS: White House Press Sec Asked If Joe Biden will COMMUTE Hunter’s Sentence… and Her Answer is Very Telling (AUDIO)

Hunter Biden on Tuesday was found guilty of all three felonies. He is facing 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon released a statement after jurors reached a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial.

Joe Biden didn’t mention his son Hunter’s gun crimes. He kept his focus on Hunter’s drug addiction to garner sympathy.

Biden specifically said he would accept the outcome and will ‘continue to respect the judicial process.’

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” Biden said.

“As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he has ruled out a pardon for his son Hunter.

WATCH:

But TGP predicted Joe Biden may commute Hunter’s sentence.

A full pardon would relieve Hunter Biden of all guilt for his crimes and a commutation would reduce his sentence.

On Wednesday White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Joe Biden would commute Hunter’s sentence during a gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“So you’re not ruling out that Biden would commute Hunter’s sentence?” a reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre obfuscated and did not answer the question.

There it is.

AUDIO:

