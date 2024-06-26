Biden Campaign Balks — Won’t Commit to Drug Test

The Biden Camp officially refused to drug test Joe Biden ahead of Thursday night’s highly anticipated presidential debate.

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing “debate prep.”

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate next Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over and he will be applauded.

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson demanded Joe Biden take a drug test before and after the debate.

President Trump has offered to take a drug test before the debate.

Joe Biden however is refusing to take a drug test because he has to be heavily medicated just to make it through the day.

Biden campaign spokesman Adrienne Elrod says Crooked Joe Biden won’t commit to taking a drug test before the debate. Crooked Joe is currently holed away at Camp David perfecting the cocktail. pic.twitter.com/XP0ksMUzGY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2024

Transcript from the Mediate:

BORIS SANCHEZ: One last question, Adrienne. President — former President Trump asking President Biden for a drug test going into Thursday night. What’s your reaction? ADRIENNE ELROD: I mean, I don’t even really know what to say about that. I worked on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. You know, she also debated him very effectively. He accused her of being on drugs. President Biden defeated Donald Trump twice in previous debates. This is what he does because he doesn’t have anything else to run on. He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t have a record for fighting for the American people. He doesn’t know why he’s running, except for to seek political retribution on his enemies. And so he has to resort to these types of tactics which are, frankly, just silly. Turns off a lot of voters, especially voters who want to see their president fight for them. BORIS SANCHEZ: Adrienne Elrod, we have to leave the conversation there.

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public (Thursday night), he was staggering and swaying across the tarmac in Maryland as he made his way to Marine One en route to Camp David.

Biden arrives at Camp David, where he’ll be holed away — and heavily doped up — ahead of the debate. He has zero public events on his schedule until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/3C3iCuZOzg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2024

Recall that President Trump called on Biden to take a drug test ahead of a debate in 2020 and Joe Biden refused.