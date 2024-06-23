Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson: “I Will be Sending a Letter Demanding That Biden Submit to a Drug Test Before and After This Debate” (VIDEO)

Former White House Physician and current Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss Joe Biden’s mental and physical health.

Dr. Jackson expressed serious concerns about Biden’s cognitive abilities.

“You’ve sent several letters already to the White House. You’re ready to send another letter to the White House tomorrow. Tell us what you are doing?” Bartiromo asked.

“I have sent 5 letters previously asking for President Biden to submit to a cognitive test, very similar to the one that President Trump got while he was President. And all 5 of those letters have gone completely ignored. So tomorrow I’m sending a letter to President Biden, to his physician Dr. O’Connor and I’m CC his entire cabinet,” Dr. Jackson said.

“But I’m gonna be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submits to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance enhancing drugs,” Dr. Jackson continued.

Watch:

“That State of the Union Speech sparked so much conversation,” Bartiromo commented.

“We need a commander in chief, we need a head of state that can function on a day-to-day basis without being medicated,” Dr. Jackson said.

“On a day-to-day basis we see a Joe Biden that struggles to stay awake, he looks sleepy, he slurs his speech, he shuffles when he walks, he’s having these freezing episodes now,” Dr. Jackson continued.

Watch:

Today on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Former White House Physician @RonnyJacksonTX spoke about President Biden's State of the Union address earlier this year. ➡️@foxnews pic.twitter.com/PBgfBwJhki — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) June 23, 2024

It has been evident for quite some time that Biden has had serious cognitive issues. At the G7 meeting in Italy earlier this month, Biden started to wander off aimlessly after watching a skydiving performance.

Watch:

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing “debate prep.”

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public (Thursday night), he was staggering and swaying across the tarmac in Maryland as he made his way to Marine One en route to Camp David.

WATCH: