“He’ll Come Out All Jacked Up” – Philly Crowd Erupts as Trump RIPS Biden For Being Holed Away and Heavily Doped Up at Camp David (VIDEO)

President Trump brought down the house in Philadelphia on Saturday. This is Trump’s fourth trip to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Deep blue Philly loves Trump!

Pennsylvania is MAGA country!!!

The Philly crowd erupted as Trump ripped Joe Biden for being holed away and heavily doped up at Camp David.

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing “debate prep.”

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate next Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over and he will be applauded.

According to ABC News, part of Biden’s “debate prep” includes rehearsing standing for 90 minutes (and doping).

Trump trolled Joe Biden: “So, tonight, we’re gonna refer to him as ‘Sleepy Joe’ because right now, as you know it’s been reported that right now Crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘study’ to ‘prepare’ – No! He didn’t do that! He’s sleeping right now!”

Trump continued, “A little before debate time he gets a shot in the ass.. they want to strengthen him up.. I say he’ll come out all jacked up!”

Trump on Biden: "A little before debate time he gets a shot in the ass.. they wan to strengthen him up.. I say he'll come out all jacked up"

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public (Thursday night), he was staggering and swaying across the tarmac in Maryland as he made his way to Marine One en route to Camp David.

