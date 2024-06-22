HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden’s “Debate Prep” Includes Rehearsing Standing For 90 Minutes Straight

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing debate prep.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate next Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Campaign staff may not interact with the candidates during breaks and no props are allowed.

The bar is set so low for feeble Biden that all he has to do is show up and not keel over and he will be applauded.

According to ABC News, part of Biden’s “debate prep” includes rehearsing standing for 90 minutes (and doping).

He’s completely shot.

Part of Biden's "debate prep" includes rehearsing standing for 90 straight minutes (in addition to getting juiced) pic.twitter.com/tLJ0BpD5uT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2024

Standing for 90 minutes?

Biden can barely walk!

On Thursday evening Joe Biden arrived at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland where he will be hiding and doped up until next week’s presidential debate.

Biden’s stiffened gait alarmed the public. He staggered and swayed as he made his way to Marine One en route to Camp David.

