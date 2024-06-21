Frank Luntz Sounds Alarm for Dems Over Trump’s Poll Numbers in Minnesota: ‘I Don’t Think the Media Understands Exactly What’s Going on Right Now’ (VIDEO)

Pollster Frank Luntz appeared on CNN this week and talked about the fact that polls are finding Trump tied with Biden in Minnesota.

He was asked to comment on Trump’s stunning poll numbers in Iowa, but he shifted gears saying that Minnesota is the real story.

Luntz points out correctly that Democrats should not have to defend a reliably blue state like Minnesota. He then goes on to suggest that Independent voters could end up going for Trump even if many of them don’t like him.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

FRANK LUNTZ: … I’m going to apologize because I’m going to move to a separate poll. To me, it’s not that Donald Trump is winning so big in Iowa. That’s not the story. It’s that he’s making it close in Minnesota. Minnesota is a reliable democratic state and votes Democrat in every presidential campaign and poll after poll. I see Trump within two or three points in Minnesota. I don’t think the media understands exactly what’s going on right now. Yes, Trump dropped a few points after being found guilty on 34 felony accounts, but remember this, that would have destroyed any candidate as recently as 10 years ago. And the fact that Donald Trump is still even with or in some cases leading Joe Biden after being found guilty of 34 felonies? Oh, my God, that is so significant. And one more point, I’m watching the independent vote. I don’t believe that they’re swaying back and forth between Trump and Biden. I think that they decided that they hate both candidates. They hate both parties. And they’re voting out of anger, out of desperation, out of resentment, that this is what our political system has gotten.

The felony convictions are not affecting Trump because people know they’re a sham. You would think Luntz would know that.