SHOCK: Trump Now Has Slight Polling Average LEAD Over Biden in Virginia and Minnesota

In recent weeks, polling has shown Trump gaining on Biden in blue Minnesota. Two different polls have shown Trump tied with Biden in Virginia.

These are both states that have not been won by a Republican candidate in decades.

Now, according to new polling data, Trump has a slight lead on Biden in both states.

Decision Desk HQ tweeted this out today:

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 0.2% in Virginia and 1.6% in Minnesota according to Decision Desk HQ/@thehill's latest polling averages. pic.twitter.com/6vf3evh9Uq — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 14, 2024

Part of what has bumped Trump up over Biden in Minnesota is a recent poll from McLaughlin and Associates:

Poll numbers must obviously be taken with a grain of salt and things could change between now and November, but if these numbers are even close to accurate it means these states are competitive.

If you are on Biden’s team, you do not want these states to be anywhere near close to competitive.

It’s also important to point out that these poll numbers are from after the sham conviction in New York.

Alarm bells should be going off at the Biden White House.