BOOM! PRESIDENT TRUMP Is Up 18 Points in Bellwether Iowa! – Makes You Wonder What His Real Numbers are in Neighboring Minnesota and Wisconsin?

President Trump leads by 18 points in the latest Iowa presidential poll.
50% of likely voters support President Trump – Only 32% of likely voters support Joe Biden. 50% of Iowans have an unfavorable view of Joe Biden.
This really makes you wonder what President Trump’s numbers would be win Minnesota and Wisconsin without the fraud?
Iowa Capital Dispatch reported:
Former President Donald Trump had a significant lead over President Joe Biden in the June 2024 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. (Photos by Mario Tama and David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, illustration via Canva)
Even after former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction, he leads President Joe Biden by nearly 20 percentage points among likely Iowa voters, the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.
The poll results, published Monday, show 50% of likely Iowa voters said they would support Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee in the general election if it were held today. Biden, the incumbent president who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, had the support of 32% of likely voters.
Outside of the main two candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent after failing to win the Democratic nomination against Biden, earned the most support. The poll found 9% of likely voters supported Kennedy, while libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver earned 2% of likely voters’ support.