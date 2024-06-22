Father of 13-Year-old Girl Allegedly Brutalized in Broad Daylight by Ecuadorian Illegal in NYC Blasts Biden’s Open Border: ‘This is What Happens’

Last week, a 13-year-old girl was attacked in broad daylight by an illegal from Ecuador wielding a “machete-style” knife.

The attacker grabbed the child and her male friend, who were walking home from school through Kissena Park in Flushing Meadows, and forced them into a secluded area at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He tied the two children by the wrists with a shoelace and then sexually assaulted the young girl.

After the attack, he allegedly stole their cell phones, told them not to do anything for 20 minutes, and then fled.

The two children then returned to their school to report the attack.

The New York Post reports that the illegal, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, who sources believe entered the country in 2021 through Joe Biden’s broken border, was taken into police custody early Tuesday.

According to Fox News, the suspect had been previously charged with “several low-level prior offenses, including subway fare jumping and drinking in public.”

According to sources and a police report from January, Inga-Landi already had a history of violence with women.

Inga-Landi admitted to prosecutors that he recorded the attack, and his taped confession was played at his arraignment on Wednesday to the horror and shock of those in the courtroom.

Now, the child’s father is speaking out and placing the blame directly on Biden’s open border and broken policies.

The father told The New York Post, “This is what happens” when undocumented migrants are allowed to flood into the US unchecked.

“The open border policy, I have never agreed with, because that just invites a lot of things that we don’t need,” said the 70-year-old dad, whose name is being withheld by The Post to protect his daughter’s identity. “And look what came in. Look what happened to my daughter.” ******* “It just turned my world upside down, and the healing process has yet to begin . . . My mind is really swirling with all of the anger I have right now,” he said during a phone call from the family’s Flushing home on Thursday. When asked about his daughter’s state, he simply replied, “You can’t even imagine. So let’s just leave it at that.” Inga-Landi’s arrest after five days on the run was “definitely a relief,” the dad said. “Obviously it’s very devastating for our family, but with this guy being where he is right now, that’s great, because we can proceed and concentrate on something else,” he said.

The father also expressed his gratitude for the New Yorkers who subdued the suspect and held him for police, saying, “I would have done the same thing if it was someone else’s child . . . I definitely would have. No hesitation.”