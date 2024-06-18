Local Citizens Tie Up and Beat the Tar Out of Illegal Alien Busted for R*ping Innocent Teen Girl in NYC (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, an illegal alien from Ecuador has arrested in New York City for a horrific sexual assault on an innocent 13-year-old girl last week at a Queens park. Now, information has emerged revealing that the NYPD had significant and brutal assistance from a group of local citizens.

The New York Post obtained video footage and photos that show the thug, later identified by police as 25-year-old Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, cowering in fear on the sidewalk early Tuesday as an angry mob beats the tar out of him and calls him “a rapist.”

The Post also notes that Inga-Landi was tied up with a belt during the beating.

One woman can be heard in the video yelling in Spanish, “Where are you going? Where are you going?” while clutching Inga-Landi’s hair.

“He’s a rapist. He don’t care.”

WATCH:

Vigilantes helped nab the 25-year-old Ecuadorean “migrant” wanted for Thursday’s rape of a 13-year-old girl at a Queens park — smacking him around and tying him up with a belt. Dramatic video and photos show the fugitive cowering on the sidewalk as the angry mob pounds him and… pic.twitter.com/iJgqiW8Umj — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 18, 2024

Footage next shows the man crawling underneath a parked car to get away from his tormentors as bystanders keep shouting.

“He’s under the car. He’s hiding under the car because we beat the s**t out of him,” the woman yells as the cops arrive on the scene.

“Beat his a**,” she tells the other bystanders.

One male is then heard inquiring, “Where is my $10,000 at?” The Post notes this a reference to the reward offered by cops for the perp’s arrest.

Jeffrey Flores, one of the men who put Inga-Landi in his place, spoke with NBC New York after the beatdown and the Inga-Landi’s arrest. Flores explained that he recognized the suspect because he frequented a bodega in Queens and that the accused r*pist never saw the beatdown coming.

Flores also said he was angry because he has two little sisters and a daughter on the way.

BREAKING: We spoke to the #Queens man who recognized and physically restrained the alleged rapist, Christian Geovanny Inga, overnight. Jeffrey Flores says he saw the NYPD flyer and quickly identified the suspect, who he says frequents a bodega in Corona, Queens. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/NPDKvOrEtM — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 18, 2024

Inga-Landi faces multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping and sex abuse. Hopefully, the brave and heroic individuals who beat the cr*p out of the alleged r*pist are not charged as well.

TGP previously reported Inga-Landi grabbed a 13-year-old teen girl and her male friend, who were walking home from school through Kissena Park in Flushing Meadows. He proceeded to force them into a secluded area at roughly 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He then tied the two children by the wrists with a shoelace and brutally r*ped the young girl. Following the sexual assault, he allegedly stole the kids’ cell phones, told them to do nothing for 20 minutes, and then ran away like the coward he is.