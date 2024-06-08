EXCLUSIVE IMAGE From Nashville Trans Shooter’s Manifesto – Killer Wrote About Columbine Mass Shooting and the Death of Her Trans Self – “DIE AIDEN!”

The chilling manifesto of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological female who identified as a transgender male at the time of her horrific attack on March 27, 2023, was leaked again on Friday.

Star News Digital Media, Inc., which owns and operates The Star, and the publication’s editor-in-chief, Michael Patrick Leahy, are currently plaintiffs in lawsuits seeking to compel the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and the FBI to release Hale’s writings, including those referred to as a manifesto.

The Tennessee Star confirmed on Wednesday that it had obtained nearly four dozen pages of Hale’s writings from a source familiar with the investigation. The March 11, 2023 entry revealed her intense desire to possess a “penis.”

Hale’s diary entry begins with the title “My Imaginary Penis” and includes a crude drawing. “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male,” wrote Hale in the diary. She then expressed her desire to have a penis for heterosexual intercourse, according to The Tennessee Star.

Further into the document, Hale details the challenges faced when using the name Aiden on a job application, which led to complications during a background check. The writings also reveal a narrative of torment about being raised as a girl, describing it as “torture.”

“I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter – and she’d not bear to want to lose that daughter because a son would be the death of Audrey.”

Today The Gateway Pundit today has an exclusive image from the Audrey Hale collection.

The image below comes from the car of killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who self-identified as a male named “Aiden.”

This comes from two pages in the 80-page journal recovered by the MNPD on March 27, 2023.

This image comes from a source familiar with the Covenant killer investigation.

On the left-hand page Audrey mentions the Columbine Shooting in 1999 when 13 students and one teacher were murdered: “April of ’99 – the year Columbine was born… (4/17/1999)

She then writes down – 4/17/2023 and circles it.

Audrey shot up the Covenant School on March 27, 2023 where she killed six including three children.

Audrey then writes 3/27/23 – the year Aiden is born…

On the right-hand page Audrey writes, “I need a transdoctor… This female gender role makes me want to not exist… to be completely gone in physical form. off the face of the earth. DIE AIDEN.”

She then adds this, “My therapist now is the best I could get 4 help. My autism.”

The girl was horribly deranged. It makes you wonder what psychiatric drugs they had her on?

This is an exclusive image from her booklet.