Nashville Covenant School Trans Shooter’s Manifesto Leaked: Transgender Killer Audrey Hale Wrote About Her ‘Imaginary Penis’ and How She Would ‘Kill’ to Get Puberty Blockers

The chilling manifesto of Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological female who identified as a transgender male at the time of her horrific attack on March 27, 2023, has been leaked again.

Star News Digital Media, Inc., which owns and operates The Star, and the publication’s editor-in-chief, Michael Patrick Leahy, are plaintiffs in lawsuits seeking to compel the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and the FBI to release Hale’s writings, including those referred to as a manifesto.

The Tennessee Star confirmed on Wednesday that it had obtained nearly four dozen pages of Hale’s writings from a source familiar with the investigation. The March 11, 2023 entry revealed her intense desire to possess a “penis.”

Hale’s diary entry begins with the title “My Imaginary Penis” and includes a crude drawing. “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male,” wrote Hale in the diary. She then expressed her desire to have a penis for heterosexual intercourse, according to The Tennessee Star.

Further into the document, Hale details the challenges faced when using the name Aiden on a job application, which led to complications during a background check. The writings also reveal a narrative of torment about being raised as a girl, describing it as “torture.”

“I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter – and she’d not bear to want to lose that daughter because a son would be the death of Audrey.”

On the second page of the entry, Hale further criticized her parents for their apparent lack of support for her transition, while also discussing the emergence of puberty blockers in 2007.

“I’d kill to have those resources; 2007 was the birth of puberty blockers and a newfound discovery for treatment of non-conforming transgender children,” wrote Hale, adding, “I was in the 6th grade, puberty already hit me.”

Hale’s fantasies about experiencing intercourse as a man involved creating scenes with stuffed animals. She admitted to spending hours enacting these fantasies and becoming so engrossed that she lost track of time.

“I can pretend to be them [and] do the things boys do [and] experience my boy self as Tony,” which Hale explained is her “stuffed boy doll” which she wrote “is like the boy I am in another form,” per The Tennessee Star.

This disturbing entry was written just 16 days before Hale committed her attack on the Covenant School, resulting in the death of three 9-year-old students and three adults.

You can read more of her manifesto here and here.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Louder with Crowder has exclusively obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale.

However, seven Nashville police officers were placed on administrative leave following the leak of the ‘manifesto’ of school shooter Audrey Hale.

The manifesto, which was shrouded in secrecy since the shooting, revealed Hale’s plan to target ‘little crackers’ and ‘white privileged’ individuals, which sparked a heated debate over whether it should be made public.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

It can be recalled that Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they would finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again in early May 2023. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

The Daily Mail reported in May that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto. And it could be soon released to the public.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.

The fight to pull the manifesto of school shooter Audrey Hale from the grip of authorities brought danger to one journalist-businessman who had filed a lawsuit to learn what the killer wrote before the massacre at a Nashville Christian school in March that left three children and three adults dead.

Radio talk show host Michael Patrick Leahy, who has filed a lawsuit to release the manifesto, received an ugly threat on July 9, 2023, according to Just the News.

The release by Steven Crowder last year sent Nashville officials scrambling, with the city’s mayor requesting an investigation into the concerning leak.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” said Democratic Mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell.

The Chief of Police in Nashville, John Drake, has acknowledged the authenticity of the documents in a public announcement, expressing his deep concern over the unauthorized disclosure of three pages from the manifesto.

“I am greatly disturbed by today’s unauthorized release of three pages of writings from the Covenant shooter,” said Drake in a release. “This police department is extremely serious about the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

“We are not at liberty to release the journals until the courts rule,” he said. “Our police department looks forward to the ultimate resolution of the litigation concerning the journals.”