Emboldened by Hamas and Iran’s Ayatollah, Students for Justice in Palestine Announce Plans to ‘Besiege’ White House

Emboldened by support from leaders of the terrorist Hamas organization and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, several chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) have announced plans to travel to Washington D.C. to “surround the White House.”

SJP shared their plans on Instagram:

June 8 marks eight months of US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, and marks the 54th anniversary of the occupation of Gaza. A month ago, Biden said that the invasion of Rafah was a red line. But now, the invasion of Rafah has continued for weeks, has expanded to the entire Gaza Strip, and Biden’s red line is nowhere to be seen. Instead of following through and stopping military aid to Israel, Biden has authorized billions MORE in weapons shipments to be used to kill and massacre Palestinians. Biden can’t draw the line, but we have. On June 8, we’ll come together from across the country and surround the White House. Wearing red, and raising our demands high, we’ll show the world that we are the red line. Busses from Raleigh will be meeting at 7AM! Link in our bio for more info. CEASEFIRE NOW. END THE SIEGE ON GAZA. FREE THE PALESTINIAN PRISONERS. END THE OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE. on social media announcing the June 8 plans.

The flyer accompanying the post says, “Biden, we are your red line. Stop the genocide. Surround the White House!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCSU SJP (@ncsusjp)



The ANSWER Coalition and Peoples Forum NYC shared that buses are being made available for transportation to the event from all over the country, including Dearborn, Michigan; Des Moines, Iowa; Portland, Maine; and more.

The actions have the full support of terrorists and brutal regime leaders.

The Gateway Pundit reported that senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal officially thanked student protesters at American universities for their protests and anti-Israel encampments and for their participation in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

A translation of his remarks was provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Mashal said, “We thank the great student Flood, which emerged from the American, European, and Western universities, and has reached all the countries of our nation. We are grateful for the spirit that we have witnessed in our nation and in humanity as a whole. We are grateful to the free people of the world.”

“We have an opportunity to defeat Israel, Allah willing. We have an opportunity to dismantle the Zionist enterprise. We have an opportunity to change the world.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei also shared his support of the protestors in a letter posted a letter online:

“Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history. You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists…Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.”