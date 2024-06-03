Dr. Fauci Caught in Scheme to Hide Emails from FOIA Requests — Hid Information on Source of COVID from the Wuhan Lab — Paid Off Doctor to Keep Silent with Millions in Funding and Grants

On January 31, 2020, Danish-born and British-educated scientist Kristian Andersen emailed Dr. Tony Fauci, saying the virus looked lab-made.

According to the email (emphasis added):

“[O]ne has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered . . . . Eddie [Holmes], Bob [Garry], Mike [Ferguson] and myself all find the genome inconsistent with evolutionary theory.”

Then on February 4, 2020, after a call with Dr. Tony Fauci, British scientist Kristian Anderson wrote that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory.

Kristian Anderson, “The main crackpot theories going around at the moment related to this virus being somehow engineered… and that is demonstrably false.”

So what happened between January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020?

Dr. Tony Fauci called Dr. Kristian Anderson and ordered him to publicly say the COVID-19 virus was NOT lab-made. And, Tony Fauci offered Andersen a sweet deal if he did so. A huge grant from the NIH!

The New York Times reported on Anderson’s early email to Dr. Fauci in an article published in June 2021.

Over the past year, Dr. Andersen has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the theory that the coronavirus originated from a natural spillover from an animal to humans outside of a lab. But in the email to Dr. Fauci in January 2020, Dr. Andersen hadn’t yet come to that conclusion. He told Dr. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, that some features of the virus made him wonder whether it had been engineered, and noted that he and his colleagues were planning to investigate further by analyzing the virus’s genome. The researchers published those results in a paper in the scientific journal Nature Medicine on March 17, 2020, concluding that a laboratory origin was very unlikely. Dr. Andersen has reiterated this point of view in interviews and on Twitter over the past year, putting him at the center of the continuing controversy over whether the virus could have leaked from a Chinese lab. When his early email to Dr. Fauci was released, the media storm around Dr. Andersen intensified, and he deactivated his Twitter account. He answered written questions from The New York Times about the email and the fracas. The exchange has been lightly edited for length.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in March 2023, Dr. Anderson switched his story four days after his call with Tony Fauci.

But, The New York Times conveniently omitted in their reporting that after his call with Dr. Fauci on February 1, 2020, Dr. Anderson was given a $1.88 million grant and $16.5 million in funding from NIAID, Dr. Fauci’s personal piggy bank.

Dr. Andrew Huff testified to this fact back in 2022. He released this information in a legal report he signed, created by the Renz Law Group.

Dr. Andrew Huff reported that Dr. Anderson’s funding at the Scripps Research Institute increased from $393,079 per month to $800,139 per month after he backed down on the COVID lab-leak theory.

This was tweeted by Mises Caucus.

Now, the very popular All-In Podcast reported on how Dr. Fauci and top doctors in the National Institute of Health plotted to avoid disclosing communications in FOIA requests.

This was an amazing segment in their two-hour-long weekly discussion.

Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg are the “besties” and co-hosts of the All-In podcast.

David Sacks, who is planning a fundraiser for President Trump in Silicon Valley, led this discussion on Fauci and his top associates. They discussed how they would hide their communications from pesky investigators. One method they used was to purposely disguise Dr. Andersen’s name by using dollar $ign$ instead of the letter “s.”

David Sacks: Please give me a couple of minutes to lay out what happened here, Okay? So Fauci knew very early, as early as February 1 of 2020, that COVID came from a lab leak. The scientists said so, all they had to do is look on our microscope and see the Furin Cleavage Site, which is not naturally occurring. It’s something that was added, basically bioengineered to the virus in order to make it more transmissible in humans. So they knew right away that this somehow came from a lab leak. And Fauci and Collins said in emails that they were going to begin a brutal takedown in order to conceal this fundamental truth of the lab leak from the public. Now, why would Fauci need to conceal this? Because he had funded gain of function research programs via Peter Daszak and the Eco-Health Alliance to conduct, again, gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Moreover, Fauci was personally responsible for reversing an Obama-era decision to prohibit gain of function research because it was so risky. Fauci wrote op-eds justifying gain of function research. He wrote a paper in 2012, which was actually quite candid about the risk of gain of function. He describes the lab leak that could occur and the type of virus that could escape from a lab because of gain of function. But then he says that it’s a risk worth taking. So this is somebody who funded the Wuhan lab. He funded gain of function research. He was personally responsible for lifting the ban on gain of function research. He had a lot of reasons to want to hide the fact that COVID was engineered in a lab and was lab leaked. And so, we know that even before this conspiracy to basically defraud the FOIA request that Fauci had done things like organize that letter to the Lancet, which smeared and demonized scientists who were trying to tell the truth, saying that the so-called zoological theory was nonsense. This had to be from a lab. He was doing things like this. Now we have this added piece, which is this longtime colleague of Fauci and Collins at NIH, Dr. David Morens, developed a strategy for evading FOIA requests that would expose the truth. He did this by deleting government emails, which is a crime, by using private email to conduct government business, which is also a crime, and then strategically misspelling names and titles to frustrate the FOIA searches. And, then the craziest part is that Morens foolishly detailed his schemes in emails that Fauci would have seen, that Fauci was on the distribution list of. So he has no plausible deniability. Jason Calacanis: It’s literally like, here’s how we can avoid getting caught, in an email! David Sacks: You have to see the FOIA piece within the overall picture here, which is, Fauci from the get-go was lying about the origins of COVID in order to cover up his role in funding this type of research. Jason Calacanis: Yes. David Sacks: And there was a comprehensive effort by people at NIH, likely at Fauci’s direction, to, again, not just cover this up, but to smear scientists who are telling us the truth. Jason Calacanis: They were on the offensive in addition to trying to cover their essence. David Sacks: Yeah, people like Jay Bhattacharya, who then got censored and banned on social media.

