Sen. Rand Paul: 15 Federal Agencies Knew in 2018 that Wuhan Lab Was Trying to Create COVID 19 – NOT ONE PERSON Came Forward and Spoke the Truth to the American Public

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), a US Senator and Doctor of Ophthalmology, released a stunning report on Tuesday where he discovered that 15 different federal agencies knew that the Wuhan laboratory in China was trying to create a COVID-19 virus and they knew this since 2018.

Not one single official or employee in these 15 agencies revealed the truth to the American public during the pandemic. They should all be fired.

In 2019 the virus escaped from the Wuhan laboratory at the same time US President Donald Trump had crippled the Chinese economy with his economic policies. The rest is history.

Dr. Tony Fauci, who funded the Wuhan laboratory for some reason, repeatedly lied to the American public about the origins of the virus.

As The Gateway Pundit reported back in May 2023, Fauci gave a $1.88 million grant and $16.5 million in NIH funding to a British scientist in January 2020 if he kept his mouth shut about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

On January 31, 2020, Danish-born and British-educated scientist Kristian Andersen, emailed Dr. Tony Fauci saying the virus looks lab-made.

Kristian Anderson, “Some of the features look engineered” and the “genome looks inconsistent with evolutionary theory.”

Then on February 4, 2020, after a call with Dr. Tony Fauci, British scientist Kristian Anderson wrote that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory.

Kristian Anderson, “The main crackpot theories going around at the moment related to this virus being somehow engineered… and that is demonstrably false.”

So what happened between January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020?

Dr. Tony Fauci called Dr. Kristian Anderson and ordered him to publicly say the COVID virus was NOT lab-made.

The New York Times reported on Anderson’s early email to Dr. Fauci in an article published in June 2021.

Over the past year, Dr. Andersen has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the theory that the coronavirus originated from a natural spillover from an animal to humans outside of a lab. But in the email to Dr. Fauci in January 2020, Dr. Andersen hadn’t yet come to that conclusion. He told Dr. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, that some features of the virus made him wonder whether it had been engineered, and noted that he and his colleagues were planning to investigate further by analyzing the virus’s genome. The researchers published those results in a paper in the scientific journal Nature Medicine on March 17, 2020, concluding that a laboratory origin was very unlikely. Dr. Andersen has reiterated this point of view in interviews and on Twitter over the past year, putting him at the center of the continuing controversy over whether the virus could have leaked from a Chinese lab. When his early email to Dr. Fauci was released, the media storm around Dr. Andersen intensified, and he deactivated his Twitter account. He answered written questions from The New York Times about the email and the fracas. The exchange has been lightly edited for length.

Dr. Anderson switched his story in 4 days after his call with Tony Fauci.

But, The New York Times conveniently omitted that after his call with Dr. Fauci on February 1, 2020, Dr. Anderson was given a $1.88 million grant and $16.5 million in funding from NIAID, Dr. Fauci’s personal piggy bank.

Dr. Andrew Huff testified to this fact back in 2022. He released this information in a legal report he signed created by the Renz Law Group.

Dr. Andrew Huff reported that Dr. Anderson’s funding at the Scripps Research Institute increased from $393,079 per month, to $800,139 per month after he backed down on the COVID lab-leak theory.

(page 56)

Scientists later discovered the first victims of the COVID 19 pandemic were researchers from the Fauci-funded Wuhan lab.

And it was also discovered that a Fauci-run Montana laboratory conducted experiments with the Wuhan Coronavirus strain over a year before the global outbreak.

Now we learn from Senator Rand Paul that 15 different federal agencies knew in 2018 that the Wuhan laboratory was trying to create a coronavirus strain like COVID-19. Not one person had the guts to step forward and tell the truth to the American public.

And we all know it is likely that they will never be indicted or punished.

Via FOX News.