FAUCI UNDER FIRE: British Scientist Given $1.88 Million Grant, $16.5 Million in NIH Funding After He Changed His Story and Came Out Publicly to Lie for Fauci About Origins of COVID



Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Kristian Anderson

On January 31, 2020, Danish-born and British-educated scientist Kristian Andersen, emailed Dr. Tony Fauci saying the virus looks lab-made.

Kristian Anderson, “Some of the features look engineered” and the “genome looks inconsistent with evolutionary theory.”

Then on February 4, 2020, after a call with Dr. Tony Fauci, British scientist Kristian Anderson wrote that the lab leak theory was a conspiracy theory.

Kristian Anderson, “The main crackpot theories going around at the moment related to this virus being somehow engineered… and that is demonstrably false.”

So what happened between January 31, 2020 and February 4, 2020?

Dr. Tony Fauci called Dr. Kristian Anderson and ordered him to publicly say the COVID virus was NOT lab-made.

The New York Times reported on Anderson’s early email to Dr. Fauci in an article published in June 2021.

Over the past year, Dr. Andersen has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the theory that the coronavirus originated from a natural spillover from an animal to humans outside of a lab. But in the email to Dr. Fauci in January 2020, Dr. Andersen hadn’t yet come to that conclusion. He told Dr. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, that some features of the virus made him wonder whether it had been engineered, and noted that he and his colleagues were planning to investigate further by analyzing the virus’s genome. The researchers published those results in a paper in the scientific journal Nature Medicine on March 17, 2020, concluding that a laboratory origin was very unlikely. Dr. Andersen has reiterated this point of view in interviews and on Twitter over the past year, putting him at the center of the continuing controversy over whether the virus could have leaked from a Chinese lab. When his early email to Dr. Fauci was released, the media storm around Dr. Andersen intensified, and he deactivated his Twitter account. He answered written questions from The New York Times about the email and the fracas. The exchange has been lightly edited for length.

Dr. Anderson switched his story in 4 days after his call with Tony Fauci.

But, The New York Times conveniently omitted that after his call with Dr. Fauci on February 1, 2020, Dr. Anderson was given a $1.88 million grant and $16.5 million in funding from NIAID, Dr. Fauci’s personal piggy bank.

Dr. Andrew Huff testified to this fact back in 2022. He released this information in a legal report he signed created by the Renz Law Group.

Dr. Andrew Huff reported that Dr. Anderson’s funding at the Scripps Research Institute increased from $393,079 per month, to $800,139 per month after he backed down on the COVID lab-leak theory.

(page 56)

This was tweeted out today by Mises Caucus.

The man on the left is Kristian Andersen, a British scientist who emailed Fauci 1/31/20, saying the virus looks lab-made. The man on the right is Kristian Andersen, the guy who Fauci called on 2/1/20 and ordered to publicly say it wasn’t lab-made, which he did. Fauci then gave… https://t.co/UDzIhNb37k pic.twitter.com/LY7ttS23kJ — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) March 1, 2023

So when do we bring Dr. Fauci in for questioning?