DISGUSTING: Radical-Left Democrat Congresswoman Laughs at News Coverage of Illegal Alien Who R*ped Innocent Teen Girl in NYC (VIDEO)

The mask fell off one far-left Democrat Congresswoman this week while discussing the horrific rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York City by an illegal alien from Ecuador.

As The New York Post reported, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the Congressional “Progressive” Caucus chairwoman, sat down with MSNBC’s lead clown Joy Reid on Tuesday to discuss illegal immigration into America and Joe Biden’s amnesty of thousands of illegals.

During the discussion, Jayapal and Reid jointly agreed there is “a lot of fear-mongering” over immigration despite the huge crime wave sweeping America, which is partly a result of Biden’s open border policies.

Jayapal then claimed without evidence that she had seen polls showing that Americans still support open immigration while touting her “experience” working on this issue.

“And I think it’s kind of remarkable that the polls I look at, the national polls, actually Americans still support immigrants, they support immigration,” Jayapal said. “It’s just that they would like to see a system that actually works and that can keep them safe and secure.”

“And actually,” Jayapal continued while chuckling, “I’ve been working on this issue for twenty years, since before I came to Congress in the streets as an activist.”

Reid proceeded to play news clips of network coverage of the illegal alien r*pe.

“Let me show you, this is one of the reasons that people have these sort of thinking, this sort of thinking,” Reid said. “Here’s the three cable networks reporting of this. Our banner said, ‘Soon Biden announces legal protections for undocumented spouses of US citizens.’ CNN’s banner said ‘Biden announces new protections for undocumented spouses.’ Here was Fox’s banner: ‘Migrant arrested for raping 13-year-old.'”

“Ha, Yes!” replied a laughing Jayapal.

WATCH:

Jayapal actually laughs as Reid is reading the headline. Disgusting people. https://t.co/99muPbeYUJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 20, 2024

“I think that’s part of the problem, is that you have a lot of fear-mongering,” Reid said.

An enraged Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) later weighed on the segment, rightfully calling it “utterly sick” and another case of the Democrat elite not caring about Americans suffering under lawless immigration policies.

Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal laughed at an illegal alien attacking a 13-year-old girl in New York. This audio is utterly sick. The Democrat elite do not care that Americans are suffering because of the open border. They are disgustingly out of touch.https://t.co/5o2vHLoCxA pic.twitter.com/A0rHj6PvcY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 21, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported an illegal alien from Ecuador has arrested in New York City for a horrific sexual assault on an innocent 13-year-old girl last week at a Queens park.

The attacker, later identified by police as 25-year-old Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, grabbed the child and her male friend, who were walking home from school through Kissena Park in Flushing Meadows. He proceeded to force them into an isolated area at roughly 3:30 p.m. last Thursday.

He tied the two children by the wrists with a shoelace and then r*ped the little girl. Following the sexual assault, he allegedly stole the kids’ cell phones, told them not to do anything for 20 minutes, and ran away like the coward he is.

The New York Post then obtained video footage and photos that show Inga-Landi cowering in fear on the sidewalk early Tuesday as an angry mob beat the tar out of him and calls him “a rapist.”

Inga-Landi faces multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping and sex abuse.