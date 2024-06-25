Catholics for Catholics Calls on Laity to Petition Priests to Offer Masses for President Trump

The non-profit organization Catholics for Catholics (CforC) is calling on the Church’s laity to petition their priests to offer masses for President Trump.

The organization hopes to reach a goal of 2024 masses for Trump from the President’s recent birthday on June 14th until November 5th, 2024 – Election Day.

CforC shares, “The Church considers the Mass the greatest possible prayer of intercession because it is the perfect offering of Christ to the Father by making present the Paschal Mystery of His death and resurrection.”

In March, the organization hosted a dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

HOLY MASS @ People's Convention w @realDonaldTrump . We organized this bc at @CforCatholics we seek to bring Christ to the public square both figuratively and in this…LITERALLY #HOLYEUCHARIST We prayed here for President Trump, our Nation and for all patriots who are…

President Trump has raised concerns about the persecution Catholics face under the Biden Regime many times, including during a recent keynote address at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “2024 Road to Majority” conference.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Chris Wray’s FBI infiltrated Catholic parishes, and FBI agents engaged in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

Biden’s FBI-DOJ was also targeting traditional Catholics.

Wray’s FBI sent out a memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ that was gaining popularity in the country. The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.

Dirty Merrick Garland wouldn’t admit to the targeting when he testified, under oath, to Congress.

BREAKING: Video of Merrick Garland LYING to congress under oath (felony) that FBI did not target Catholics.

Trump is not their only target. They r coming for all of us.. GOP Congress has the power to stop this. PLSE Sign petition to demand they do

The call to prayer comes at a time when, according to a poll by the Pew Research Center, Cafeteria Catholic Joe is losing the Catholic vote.

The poll shares that if the election were held today, 55% of Catholic voters say they would vote for Donald Trump, or lean toward voting for him.

Only 43% say they support Biden.

A similar poll conducted by Pew before the 2020 election found that Catholics were almost evenly split between the two candidates, with 50% saying they’d support Trump and 49% reporting that they would vote for Biden.