Poll from Pew Research: Catholic Voters Fleeing from Biden and Moving to Trump

According to a poll by the Pew Research Center, Biden is losing the Catholic vote.

The poll shares that if the election were held today, 55% of Catholic voters say they would vote for Donald Trump, or lean toward voting for him.

Only 43% say they support Biden.

A similar poll conducted by Pew before the 2020 election found that Catholics were almost evenly split between the two candidates, with 50% saying they’d support Trump and 49% reporting that they would vote for Biden.

Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

The shift toward Trump was most pronounced among Hispanic Catholics, according to Pew’s polling. Biden only leads Hispanic Catholics by two points in Pew’s most recent poll, within the margin of error, a significant drop off from the 32-point lead he enjoyed in Pew’s 2020 poll. Hispanic voters on the whole have been moving toward the Republican Party, a trend that worries some liberals. The Biden campaign, for instance, is focusing on courting Latinos, and George Soros, an ally of the Democratic Party, has given tens of millions of dollars to left-of-center Latino advocacy groups.

Although Biden likes to boast about his Catholic faith, many of his actions in office go against some of the Church’s most sacred tenets, including his continued support of pro-abortion legislation.

At a rally in Tampa in April, an abortion promoter voiced complaints about Florida’s six-week limit for abortions, during which Biden turned his back on his faith and his God and made the sign of the cross.

Catholic Vote condemned his disgusting politicization of faith, calling the gesture vile.

He also insulted millions of Christians when he declared “Transgender Visibility Day,” which fell on Easter this year.

In a March appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Wilton Cardinal Gregory, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington since 2019, commented on Biden’s faith and tried to explain how he sees his Catholic faith.

“I would say that he’s very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a ‘cafeteria Catholic’ — you choose that which is attractive and dismiss that which is challenging,” the Archbishop said.