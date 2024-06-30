Cardinal Burke Condemns Joe Biden’s Reception of Holy Communion, Calls it a ‘Sacrilege’ (Video)

During an interview with host Matt Fradd on Pints with Aquinas, Cardinal Raymond Burke condemned President Joe Biden’s reception of Holy Communion as a “sacrilege.”

Fradd asked Cardinal Burke about his thoughts on the Sacrament.

Burke shared, “There has to be a deepening of faith, and that’s what’s lost for instance, that we have people like President Biden, who claims to be a devout Catholic, and yet is in favor of aborting babies even in the birth canal. Or is in favor of this whole transgender agenda, which is a complete rebellion against God’s plan for us.”

He continued, “And then that he approaches to receive Holy Communion – this is not possible because he denies Christ in these very blatant public ways, and he stubbornly does this.”

“And at the same time, approaches to receive Christ in the Holy Communion. This is a sacrilege and for his own sake and for the sake of the whole Church that can’t be permitted.”

“And that’s not making the communion rail a battleground … it is simply respect for our Lord Jesus Christ.”

When asked what could be done about it, Cardinal Burke said Biden should be told, “Mr. President, as long as you espouse these policies and programs and laws that are in violation of the Divine Law, you may not approach to receive Holy Communion. And then, if he does, simply not give him Holy Communion.”

Watch (the discussion of taking Holy Communion and Joe begins at 51:14)

This is not the first time Joe Biden has been called out for rejecting key pillars of his professed faith.

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, from the Washington Archdiocese, referred to Biden as a ‘cafeteria Catholic.’

“I would say that he’s very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a ‘cafeteria Catholic’ — you choose that which is attractive, and dismiss that which is challenging,” the Archbishop said.

According to a recent poll by the Pew Research Center, Joe is losing the Catholic vote.

The poll shares that if the election were held today, 55% of Catholic voters say they would vote for Donald Trump, or lean toward voting for him.

Only 43% say they support Biden.

A similar poll conducted by Pew before the 2020 election found that Catholics were almost evenly split between the two candidates, with 50% saying they’d support Trump and 49% reporting that they would vote for Biden.