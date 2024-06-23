Caitlin Clark Sets Another All-Time Record: Average Ticket Price for Today’s Game Against Chicago Sky Is $271 – The Most Expensive WNBA Game on Record – Tip Off at 4 ET

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will tip off today against the Chicago Sky at 4 PM Eastern.

The average ticket price for today’s game is $271. The Wintrust Arena only holds just over 10,000 fans. They should have scheduled it at the United Center.

Clark and the Fever are setting audience and attendance records for the WNBA all year.

It’s just too bad, the angry women behind the Olympic Selection were too jilted to put Clark on the team. Big mistake.

FOX News reported:

The WNBA is continuing to hit record marks this season with Sunday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky marking another significant milestone for women’s basketball. The rookie rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has become a highlight of this year’s WNBA season, and for the third time since the pair made their pro debut, fans will have the opportunity to see it all unfold again. And they certainly are tuning in and showing up. USA Today reported, citing data from TickPick, that Sunday’s afternoon game in Chicago is on record for the most expensive WNBA game in history. Citing that same data, NBC Sports Chicago reported that the average ticket price for this weekend’s contest is $271, with the most expensive ticket available listed at just over $9,000.

Violent Chicago player Chennedy Carter is expected to cover Caitlin Clark today.

Chennedy is famous for assaulting Caitlin Clark on the court during their first meeting.

Clark did not see it coming. If this would have happened on a street corner Chennedy would have been arrested. Of couse, the league took no action. They women leading the WNBA did not have a problem with it.

Caitlin Clark was assaulted by Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese in the second game when Reese attempted to take her head off.

Today the teams meet again.

Hopefully Caitlin Clark will not be assaulted like in the previous meetings.

The game starts at 4 PM ET.