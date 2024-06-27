Biden REFUSES Drug Test Ahead of The Debate, Here’s The Likely Reason Why | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:  Biden Campaign Balks — Won’t Commit to Drug Test

ARTICLE 2:  JUST IN: Rep Anna Paulina Luna Lowers The Boom on Merrick Garland — Warns He Has Until Friday Morning To Turn Over Tapes Or Be Taken Into Custody

ARTICLE 3: Report: Trump Poised to Throw Enormous ‘Curveball’ Just Before Debate

ARTICLE 4:  Breaking: Supreme Court Rules Horribly on Most Important Free Speech Case in a Century — Murthy v. Missouri with Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft as 1 of 5 Top Plaintiffs Is Rejected by Court

ARTICLE 5: HORROR: Korean Air Boeing 737 Drops Almost 27,000 Feet and Flies in Circles for Five Minutes Shortly After Takeoff

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

