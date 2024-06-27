This could really shake things up in Atlanta.

As the clock ticks closer to Thursday’s presidential debate pitting former President Donald Trump against President Joe Biden, a report is circulating that Trump could be springing a big surprise on his Democratic opponent.

And upending the presidential campaign in the process.

NBC News reported Tuesday, citing sources identified only as “people familiar with the situation,” Trump could be revealing his running mate before he and Biden even take the stage at CNN headquarters.

Trump has previously said he would reveal the name of the individual he’s chosen before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which begins July 15.

But that timetable might have changed considerably, and Trump is now considering a “curveball” that could knock Biden off his already-unsteady feet.

“People familiar with discussions about a pre-debate announcement had differing views about Trump’s leanings,” NBC reported.

“One said he is eager to fill his ticket before he squares off with Biden. Another source said he would like the opportunity to throw a curveball to distract Biden before they meet but understands that such a move could create logistical and political complications.”

Any news report is only as credible as its sourcing, and anonymously sourced reports should always be treated with a grain of salt.

But there’s no denying a Trump announcement on a running mate would be a headline-grabbing move that would suck up the oxygen surrounding the Atlanta faceoff.

It would be a national story. It would put Trump on top of the news cycle. And it would almost certainly set his opponent back a step.

In short, it would be exactly the kind of move Trump has been making since he came down the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to announce his bid for the presidency.

And there’s no question it would change the current situation. For one thing, the campaign conversation would be forced to widen for at least a time beyond comparing Trump’s qualifications and the success of his presidency against the self-evident failures of Biden’s years in office.

Whenever the announcement is made, Trump’s choice will be compared to Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris, whose problems with popularity are well-documented.

On Friday, NBC reported that top names in contention for the slot are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who mounted his own short-lived bid for the Republican nomination this year, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, an outspoken political rookie who is still in his first term in the Senate, and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016, but has since become a vocal supporter.

During a campaign stop in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump told reporters he had already made the selection in his own mind, and that the choice would “most likely” be at the debate on Thursday.

Burgum, Vance and Rubio are all expected to be at the debate, according to NBC.

On Tuesday, Trump spokesman Brian Hughes appeared to play down NBC’s report.

“As President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a vice president is a strong leader who will make a great president for eight years after his next four year term concludes,” Trump spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement, according to NBC.

“But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.