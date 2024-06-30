Bernie Sanders Admits Joe Biden is ‘Not Terribly Articulate’ But Will Still Support His Candidacy

Sen. Bernie Sanders has admitted that Joe Biden is not a great speaker or debater but insisted he will still be the Democratic presidential nominee come November.
In an interview with Semafor, Sanders said that it was a bad night for the Biden campaign but that he would still be supporting him regardless.
“He’s not a great debater, he’s not necessarily a great speaker,” Sanders said. “People are just gonna have to say: Okay, you know what? Yeah, he’s old. Yeah, he’s not as articulate as he should be. But you’re voting for somebody whose policies will impact your life.”
When asked about calls by The New York Times editorial board for Biden to drop out the race, Sanders said that he would still support his candidacy but that he must explain how he will “improve the lives of working people.”
“Biden is the candidate,” he said. “I suspect he will be the candidate. I’ll do my best to get him elected.”
“He was not focused. He did not defend a very strong record,” he later added. “He should have been loud and clear in telling the American people that he was the first president in American history ever to walk on a picket line.”
Amid growing calls for him to step aside or be replaced as the Democratic nominee, Biden told a rally of supporters on Friday that he would not be dropping out the race under any circumstances.
“I don’t walk as easily as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden said at a rally. “But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”
Meanwhile, the Times wrote in its editorial that Biden is “not the man he was four years ago” and his candidacy amounts to a “reckless gamble” with American democracy.
“Mr. Biden has said that he is the candidate with the best chance of taking on this threat of tyranny and defeating it,” the editorial argued. “His argument rests largely on the fact that he beat Mr. Trump in 2020. That is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Mr. Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year.”