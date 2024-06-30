Bernie Sanders Admits Joe Biden is ‘Not Terribly Articulate’ But Will Still Support His Candidacy

Sen. Bernie Sanders has admitted that Joe Biden is not a great speaker or debater but insisted he will still be the Democratic presidential nominee come November.

In an interview with Semafor, Sanders said that it was a bad night for the Biden campaign but that he would still be supporting him regardless.

“He’s not a great debater, he’s not necessarily a great speaker,” Sanders said. “People are just gonna have to say: Okay, you know what? Yeah, he’s old. Yeah, he’s not as articulate as he should be. But you’re voting for somebody whose policies will impact your life.”

When asked about calls by The New York Times editorial board for Biden to drop out the race, Sanders said that he would still support his candidacy but that he must explain how he will “improve the lives of working people.”